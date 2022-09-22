Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,769 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.99. The company had a trading volume of 30,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,381. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.54 and a 200 day moving average of $319.51. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,789 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.33.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

