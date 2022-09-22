System1 (NYSE:SST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.55

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 1811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on System1 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

System1 Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at System1

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that System1, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,428,228 shares in the company, valued at $225,527,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,428,228 shares in the company, valued at $225,527,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,085,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,522,875 shares of company stock worth $15,442,529 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SST. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in System1 in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of System1 during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of System1 during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About System1

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

