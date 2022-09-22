Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 4.2 %

TAIT opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

