Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target Cut to €24.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TLGHY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telenet Group from €42.00 ($42.86) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Telenet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TLGHY remained flat at $12.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.