Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.12

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.12 and last traded at $72.12, with a volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.82.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Temenos in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

