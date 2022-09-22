TenUp Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.01 Million (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, TenUp has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. TenUp has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and $106,802.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp was first traded on December 10th, 2018. TenUp’s total supply is 228,454,448 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenUp is tenup.io.

TenUp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenup smart is a project initiated to launch MetaVerse solutions by Pakistani crypto influencer Waqar Zaka in collaboration with NED University of Engineering & Technology Pakistan.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

