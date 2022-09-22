Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.58

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 590775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.
Tesco Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
