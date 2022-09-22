TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading Up 4.9%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 15,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 899,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTI shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 2.69.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

