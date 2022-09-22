Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.54

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and traded as high as $27.60. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 288,705 shares.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Corn Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the second quarter valued at about $10,839,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 146.6% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 493.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

