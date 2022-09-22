The Buckle, Inc.’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Expectations (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same-store sales rose 4.6% in the month of August. Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Stock Down 0.7 %

BKE stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.03. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Buckle

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 342,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Buckle by 283.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Buckle by 648.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 133,789 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.