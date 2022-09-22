The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.1% in the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,964,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $257.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.