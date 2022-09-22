The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Shares of GEO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,664. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $976.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,525,000 after acquiring an additional 347,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,803,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 125.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 809,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 120.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 656,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 359,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

