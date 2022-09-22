The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:GT opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

