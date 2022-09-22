The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

NYSE:HSY opened at $223.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

