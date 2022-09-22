The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.50

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.50 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 80.25 ($0.97). The Mission Marketing Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 442,939 shares.
The Mission Marketing Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £65.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.
About The Mission Marketing Group
The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.
