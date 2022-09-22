The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. 1,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45.

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.