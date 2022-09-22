The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Southern by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.95. 173,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,650. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.