The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Southern by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $76.10. The stock had a trading volume of 98,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,650. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

