Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.22 million.

TLYS opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.86. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn cut Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at $247,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked acquired 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,300 shares of company stock worth $315,127. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 46,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Tilly’s by 365.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 48,030 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

