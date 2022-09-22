Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.78

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.78 and last traded at C$3.78, with a volume of 951151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.70.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

