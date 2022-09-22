Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CFO Sells $10,790.00 in Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CFO Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $10,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,472.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandra Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $10,790.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $10,620.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $10,910.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $11,940.00.

Shares of TIPT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,818. The company has a market capitalization of $371.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tiptree by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Tiptree by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 681,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tiptree by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 363.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,030 shares during the period. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

