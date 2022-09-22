Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of TITN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.61. 1,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.64. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

