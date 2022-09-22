TKG Advisors LLC Invests $740,000 in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,811,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,486,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $99.79. 1,008,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,080. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $100.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.87.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.