TKG Advisors LLC Invests $740,000 in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,811,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,486,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $99.79. 1,008,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,080. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $100.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.87.

