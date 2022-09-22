TKG Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

TKG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $78,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

