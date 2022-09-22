TKG Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

TKG Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,753,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 70,055 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,133,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 160,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

XMLV traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.38. 75,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,185. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $58.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.