TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Anthony O’sullivan Sells 50,686 Shares

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $60,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TMC opened at $1.12 on Thursday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $254.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

