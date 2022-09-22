Tobias Lutke Purchases 5,291 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,291 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Tobias Lutke acquired 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,577 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $372,433.38.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke purchased 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65.

On Thursday, August 11th, Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.94. 11,079,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,420,623. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after acquiring an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

