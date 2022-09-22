Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 1,437 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 691.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ESGE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,218. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $43.44.

