Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 1,228,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,052,184. The company has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

