Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.08. 123,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,028. The stock has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

