Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

MMM traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $114.62. 228,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,624,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

