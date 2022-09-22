Tompkins Financial Corp Has $6.29 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.3 %

MA stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $300.43. 130,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,039. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $290.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

