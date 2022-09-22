Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.49. 284,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.78.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

