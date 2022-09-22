Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,788 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after purchasing an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.86. 215,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.