Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 7,228 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,665,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,263,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after buying an additional 108,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 923,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,522,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 455,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,496,000 after buying an additional 162,261 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 318,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after buying an additional 227,104 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.40. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,852. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.