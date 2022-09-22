Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$116.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Topaz Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $16.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

