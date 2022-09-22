Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

Toro Stock Down 0.6 %

Toro stock opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Angela C. Drake sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $296,291.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,861 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Toro by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

