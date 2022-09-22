Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Up to $137.58

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $137.58, but opened at $141.49. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $139.19, with a volume of 9,141 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on TM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.1% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

