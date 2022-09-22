TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Trading Up 1.3%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 25,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 84,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

