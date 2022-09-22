Traders Purchase Large Volume of Radius Global Infrastructure Call Options (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 26,367 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,708% compared to the typical volume of 939 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Global Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 230,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.4% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,534. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

