Tribe (TRIBE) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001068 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $93.03 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Tribe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

