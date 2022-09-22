Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 43600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Trillium Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$11.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.61.

About Trillium Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. It also holds interest in the Willis property that comprises of thirteen patented mineral claims covering an area of 229 hectares located in Todd Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.