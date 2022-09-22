Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 23,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 486,643 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

