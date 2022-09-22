Truist Financial Cuts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $241.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TFX. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.70.

Teleflex Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE TFX opened at $214.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.20. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $213.76 and a 12 month high of $391.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 426.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Teleflex by 141.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

