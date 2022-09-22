Trumpcoin (TRUMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $867.00

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the dollar. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blakecoin (BLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Molecule (UMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Dirac Coin (XDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BigCoin (HUGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

