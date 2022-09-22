TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. TRX Gold shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 531,802 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

TRX Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

TRX Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Further Reading

