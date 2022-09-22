Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,971 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Twitter by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Twitter by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $41.27 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Cowen decreased their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Twitter to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Stories

