U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $12.36

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $12.78. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 182 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SLCA. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $59,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

