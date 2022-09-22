UBS Group Begins Coverage on Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Symbotic to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.27.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ SYM opened at $11.74 on Monday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 34,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $454,210.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,525.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,334 shares of company stock worth $1,352,282.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth $219,400,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth $8,067,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.