UBS Group Begins Coverage on Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Symbotic to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.27.
Symbotic Stock Down 8.9 %
NASDAQ SYM opened at $11.74 on Monday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08.
Insider Activity at Symbotic
In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 34,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $454,210.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,525.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,334 shares of company stock worth $1,352,282.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth $219,400,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth $8,067,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000.
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
