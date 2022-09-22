UBS Group Trims Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price to $108.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $118.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.53.

Shares of EMN opened at $75.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

